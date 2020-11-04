Calling yesterday's Q3 results a "positive inflection quarter" Baird maintains an Outperform rating on Gartner (NYSE:IT) and raises the price target from $150 to $170.

Analyst Jeffrey Meuler says inflection was evident in easing CV deceleration, improved early leading operating metric trends, and the material guidance increase.

Meuler: "While margins inflated in 2020, we expect intermediate-term return to consistent double-digit organic revenue growth, modest margin expansion, strong FCF/high ROTC, and approximately mid-teens EPS growth."

Gartner shares are up 0.9% to $141.99.

Previously: Gartner rallies on Q3 beat, total contract value surges; FY20 guidance raised (Nov. 03 2020)