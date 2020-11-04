PPL Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 By: Vandana Singh
- PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.