Grand Canyon Education Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)LOPEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $197.67M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.