PRA Group Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETPRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)PRAABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $254.25M (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PRAA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.