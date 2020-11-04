Deluxe Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)DLXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-39.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $417.45M (-15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.