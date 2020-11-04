TPI Composites Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETTPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)TPICBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+253.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $404.03M (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TPIC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.