Adtalem Global Education Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)ATGEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.63M (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATGE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.