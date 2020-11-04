Zebra Tech price target, EPS estimates raised at Baird after strong Q3 results
Nov. 04, 2020 1:46 PM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)ZBRABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Following yesterday's Q3 beats and upside Q4 forecast, Baird raises its Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA) price target and estimates.
- Analyst Richard Eastman: "The widely acknowledged dynamic of COVID accelerating e-commerce and workflow digitization are clearly visible in ZBRA results as large enterprise customers structurally boost investment. SMB/channel customers are gradually improving having suffered w/ pandemic. We expect demand from SMB's to recover/normalize through CY21E."
- The analyst maintains an Outperform rating on Zebra, praising the market share gains, "durable demand trends," and "a bias toward software," which enhances the value proposition.
- The firm raises Zebra's price target from $280 to $320, 15.5XCY22E EV/EBITDA.
- Baird raises its CY20 adjusted EPS estimate from $11.05 to $12.14 (-6% Y/Y) and CY21 from $13.85 to $14.37 (+18% Y/Y). The firm initiates CY22 with a $15.54 EPS estimate and $1.09B EBITDA.
- Zebra shares are up 2.8% to $328.12.
- Previously: Zebra Tech gains after Q3 beats, upside profit forecast (Nov. 03 2020)