Zebra Tech price target, EPS estimates raised at Baird after strong Q3 results

  • Following yesterday's Q3 beats and upside Q4 forecast, Baird raises its Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA) price target and estimates.
  • Analyst Richard Eastman: "The widely acknowledged dynamic of COVID accelerating e-commerce and workflow digitization are clearly visible in ZBRA results as large enterprise customers structurally boost investment. SMB/channel customers are gradually improving having suffered w/ pandemic. We expect demand from SMB's to  recover/normalize  through  CY21E."
  • The analyst maintains an Outperform rating on Zebra, praising the market share gains, "durable demand trends," and "a bias toward software," which enhances the value proposition.
  • The firm raises Zebra's price target from $280 to $320, 15.5XCY22E EV/EBITDA.
  • Baird raises its CY20 adjusted EPS estimate from $11.05 to $12.14 (-6% Y/Y) and CY21 from $13.85 to $14.37 (+18% Y/Y). The firm initiates CY22 with a $15.54 EPS estimate and $1.09B EBITDA.
  • Zebra shares are up 2.8% to $328.12.
  • Previously: Zebra Tech gains after Q3 beats, upside profit forecast (Nov. 03 2020)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.