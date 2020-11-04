Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56B (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, EVRG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.