Fox (FOX -3.8% , FOXA -4.9% ) managed gains yesterday following a strong earnings report - but it's lower today as analysts process a potential overhang from what is looking like a change in the White House.

That's what John Hodulik of UBS sees, pointing to strong ad and shifted costs for fiscal Q1, but: "Ratings implications with a potential change in administration and increased competition at Fox News ... remain overhangs."

And Michael Nathanson asks "Is the Trump News Network to blame?" speculating that a potentially defeated President Trump would get into the media business.

Some stock weakness vs. peers after strong revenues and underlying earnings led Nathanson to wonder: "While cord-cutting and advertising trends were better, there appears to be something below the surface that is torpedoing the stock. That something might be the potential launch of a new Trump News Network."

"Given the singular financial importance of Fox News to Fox Corp., the fear of a new rival competing with Fox News has created a new bearish narrative that appears to be restraining Fox’s equity momentum," he continues.

Guggenheim maintained its Buy rating on Fox, thinking that a normalized sports schedule will help - but it expects the company to brace for higher costs in programming and production.

It has a $32 price target on FOXA, now implying 24% upside.

