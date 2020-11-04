EOG Resources Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)EOGBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-84.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (-41.9% Y/Y).
- Production estimate of 701.4 Mboe/day.
- Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.