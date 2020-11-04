Leisure stocks are having a strong day even as COVID-19 developments continue to trend in the wrong direction.
Some analysts think the rally is tied to the election results and the odds of a split government, as well as the prospect for a stimulus package before the end of the year.
Notable gainers include Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) +8.33%, Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) +7.86%, Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) +5.65%, Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) +5.49%, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) +4.99%, Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) +4.62%, Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) +4.55%, Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) +3.75%, Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) +3.22% and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) +2.58%.
