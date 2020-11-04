Continental Resources Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)CLRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $626.17M (-42.0% Y/Y).
- Production estimate of 289.8 Mboe/day.
- Over the last 2 years, CLR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.