Livent Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)LTHMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-91.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.78M (-31.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LTHM has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.