National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-37.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353.74M (+20.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.