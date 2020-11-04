Sarepta Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)SRPTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.40 (-22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.69M (+35.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRPT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.