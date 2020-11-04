What election 2020 uncertainty means for banks, financials: analysts speak
Nov. 04, 2020
- Here's a roundup of some sell-side analyst comments on what the election and the uncertainty surrounding it means for financial names.
- With the odds leaning towards a Biden presidency and a Republican Senate, Glenn Schorr of Evercore ISI sees asset managers benefiting from lower rates/higher markets and brokers profiting from ongoing volatility and less incremental regulations.
- Banks will have to continue dealing with lower rates, so he chooses brokers over banks, but universals over regionals; likes Morgan Stanley (MS +1.4%) and Goldman Sachs (GS +0.8%).
- Schorr colleague John Pancari, though, sees the recent weakness (see (KRE -5.7%)), stemming from the lower 10-year, yield as overdone for select names, such as Zions Bancorporation (ZION -8.8%), Comerica (CMA -8.2%), Citizens Financial (CFG -6.1%), and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -7.8%).
- Wells Fargo (WFC +1.2%), though, is "faring better as a Republican Senate could better position the company to navigate remaining regulatory hurdles and sales practice remediation measures," he writes.
- Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin points out that the election's uncertainty is likely to feed market volatility, which could help trading revenue and underwriting/M&A depending on market direction.
- "As for market impacts, FICC/equities trading could see better-than-expected activity in 4Q from a lack of immediate clarity on the outcome," he writes.
- A Biden presidency with a Republican Senate would likely ease pressure on banking regulations, which could allow for more M&A activity if there's also no changes in tax policy.
- Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak suggests tactically adding brokers, better plays on elevated trading and they're more insulated from rate and credit pressures (e.g., GS, MS). Transformational policy changes will be more difficult given the likely outcome of GOP Senate and Democratic House.
- Less stimulus and lower infrastructure spending damp hopes of yield curve steepening, Chubak writes, and that's likely to dim hopes for better loan growth as well; thus he sees some pressure on money center banks (Bank of America (BAC -2.9%), WFC), retail brokers (Charles Schwab (SCHW -1.8%)), and trust banks (Bank of New York Mellon (BK -1.6%), Northern Trust (NTRS -1.7%), and State Street (STT -1.6%)).
- Even if Biden prevails, his tax plan's chances dwindle due to the split Congress — "retail brokers stand to benefit most from the absence of corp. tax hikes, with Trusts/(LAZ +0.7%) likely to come under pressure." He likes quality names with higher equity market sensitivity including MS, and LPL Financial (LPLA -2.7%).
- Earlier this morning, Wolfe's Bill Carcache saw the potential for a steeper curve, which would reduce the risk of negative net interest income and revenue growth for regional banks, but it wouldn't be enough to make him more bullish on the sector given zero interest rate policy remains in place.
- Even if the yield curve steepens, short rates are expected to stay near zero through 2025. As such, "we continue to see greater value in Card Issuers, which historically have outperformed Regional Banks under ZIRP."
- Carcache doesn't specifically name his card issuer picks, but those that he covers are American Express (AXP +1.4%), Capital One (COF -0.6%), Discover Financial (DFS -0.6%), and Synchrony Financial (SYF +0.9%).
- Earlier, Wells Fargo bank analyst Mike Mayo suggests to buy the dip.
