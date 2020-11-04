Amcor FQ1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)AMCRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (-0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.