Bullish view on Performance Food from Well Fargo in post-earnings look
Nov. 04, 2020 2:38 PM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)PFGCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Performance Food Group (PFGC +0.2%) trades lower after posting a mixed Q3 earnings report.
- One of the big takeaways of Well Fargo from the PFGC report is that the company is investing for future growth.
- "It continues to invest in capacity and new lines of business, and will look to take advantage of M&A opportunities in the intermediate term. Overall, we view PFGC's update as positive as it continues to support our view that profitability post-COVID should be the same or better than pre-pandemic levels."
- Looking ahead, Wells Fargo says it expects the stock to do well on positive vaccine/therapeutic news, eventual stimulus, and a growing focus by the market on recovery. The firm keeps an Overweight rating in place and price target of $45.
- More than 50% of analysts covering Performance Food Group view the stock positively.
