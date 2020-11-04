Petrobras (PBR +2% ) says it began the binding phase of the sale of four fields in shallow waters off the coast of Brazil's Ceara state.

Last year's production from the Ceara Cluster, which includes the Tuna, Curima, Espada and Xareu fields, averaged 4,200 bbl/day of oil and 76.9K sq. meters/day of gas.

The company also started the process of selling 28 onshore concessions in Bahia state, including 1,700 wells in operation and 19 collecting stations, along with four water injection stations and 600 miles of pipelines and other facilities.

Average daily production from the Pole was 14K bbl/day of oil and 642K sq. meters/day of gas.

The sales are part of Petrobras' strategy of selling off non-core assets to focus on boosting production from its rich fields in ultra-deep waters off the coasts of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo states.