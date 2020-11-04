SA Ideas: Healthcare sector surge on election outcome spotlights growth and valuation potential

The healthcare sector seems to be one of the winners of an otherwise muddy election outcome.

The Health Care Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) surged 4.5% on Wednesday afternoon to post the largest gain of the major sector ETFs monitored by the Seeking Alpha ETF tracker.

Forecasts of a "Blue Wave" – where Democrats would control both the executive and legislative branch – were popular heading into election day, putting prospects of anything from new regulations to a major revamp of the sector on the table.

The outcome of the Senate races - with the GOP retaining a slight majority and thus assuring a divided government no matter the presidential victor - thus seems key to the strong tailwinds for the XLV today.

Despite big gains today, the XLV retains decent value in an otherwise pricey market. It's the third-cheapest SPDR sector ETF, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 23.7x. Only the Financial and Utility sectors are cheaper.

Alongside the compelling value, the XLV also offers the strongest top-line growth of the major sector ETFs. Its three-year revenue growth rate is 29% vs. 11% for the broader S&P 500.

That relatively low valuation may have been a result of regulatory uncertainty, but the failure of a "Blue Wave" to materialize could remove those fears. A "large progressive public option" is about off the table following the election results, says Goldman Sachs analyst Asad Haider.

The healthcare sector also offers a defensive angle for investors in this time of stretched valuations. Indeed ,the XLV outperformed the broader market during the year's two biggest selloffs. During the March plunge, the XLV fell 28% vs. the S&P 500's 34%, and the S&P's 10% selloff since September has been bested by the XLV's 7% decline.

The XLV offers plenty of growth at an attractive valuation. Following the election giving us a divided government, it may offer more regulatory certainty as well.