SA Ideas: Healthcare sector surge on election outcome spotlights growth and valuation potential

The healthcare sector seems to be one of the winners of an otherwise muddy election outcome.
The Health Care Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) surged 4.5% on Wednesday afternoon to post the largest gain of the major sector ETFs monitored by the Seeking Alpha ETF tracker.
Forecasts of a "Blue Wave" – where Democrats would control both the executive and legislative branch – were popular heading into election day, putting prospects of anything from new regulations to a major revamp of the sector on the table.
The outcome of the Senate races - with the GOP retaining a slight majority and thus assuring a divided government no matter the presidential victor - thus seems key to the strong tailwinds for the XLV today.
Despite big gains today, the XLV retains decent value in an otherwise pricey market. It's the third-cheapest SPDR sector ETF, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 23.7x. Only the Financial and Utility sectors are cheaper.
Alongside the compelling value, the XLV also offers the strongest top-line growth of the major sector ETFs. Its three-year revenue growth rate is 29% vs. 11% for the broader S&P 500.
That relatively low valuation may have been a result of regulatory uncertainty, but the failure of a "Blue Wave" to materialize could remove those fears. A "large progressive public option" is about off the table following the election results, says Goldman Sachs analyst Asad Haider.
Now read: 30 Reasons Why Stocks May Fall Further »