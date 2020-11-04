Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.63 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.36M (+65.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EDIT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.