Quad/Graphics (QUAD -8.9% ) reported net Q3 sales of $679M (-28% Y/Y); excluding the impact of the January 2020 sale of the Omaha packaging plant sales dropped 26% led by the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing print industry volume and pricing pressures.

Net earnings stood at $1.6M ($0.05/diluted share) vs. net loss of $126.4M (-$0.94/diluted share) in year ago quarter.

Adj. EBITDA of $61M vs. $80M in year ago period; adj. EBITDA margin increased by 49 basis points in the quarter driven by cost-savings initiatives more than offsetting the relative percentage decline in sales.

"We improved the health of our balance sheet by deploying the strong cash flow performance to reduce net debt by $95M so far this year, and have reduced net debt by a total of $222M over the past 12 months. We possess ample liquidity to invest in our Quad 3.0 strategy, with $93M of cash at the end of the quarter as well as up to $465M in unused capacity under Quad’s revolving credit agreement," EVP & CFO Dave Honan commented.

During the quarter, the company completed the divestiture of Quad's remaining Book platform on Oct. 31 as part of the its ongoing strategy to optimize its product portfolio.

Previously: Quad/Graphics reports Q3 results (Nov.3)