Herbalife Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ET By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.