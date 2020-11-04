Nektar Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETNektar Therapeutics (NKTR)NKTRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-33.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.82M (-21.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NKTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
