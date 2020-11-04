Cameco (CCJ -6.5% ) slips to seven-month lows after posting a larger than expected Q3 loss and maintaining an annual dividend of C$0.08/share.

The company's Q3 GAAP net loss widened to C$61M, or C$0.15/share, from C$13M, or C$0.03/share, in the prior-year period, while its adjusted loss rose to C$0.20/share from C$0.01 a year ago.

Q3 uranium production volume plunged 86% Y/Y to 200K lbs., while uranium sales volume rose 10% Y/Y to 6.7M lbs. at an average realized price of US$33.77/lb, up 9%.

Cameco says the latest results were affected by ongoing purchase activity and additional care and maintenance costs caused by the proactive decision to suspend production at the Cigar Lake mine in Saskatchewan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company notes it safely restarted Cigar Lake in September, and it continues to target its share of production for 2020 at up to 5.3M lbs. in total.

earnings conference call transcript

The continued operation of the Cigar Lake mine will be dependent on our ability to maintain safe and stable operating protocols along with a number of other factors, including how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the availability of the required workforce, northern Saskatchewan communities and the ability of the McClean Lake mill to continue to operate