Tandem Diabetes Care Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETTandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)TNDMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.16M (+21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TNDM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.