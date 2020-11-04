Global Blood Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETGlobal Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)GBTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.69 (+35.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.56M
- Over the last 1 year, GBT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.