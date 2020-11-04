Citibank has reiterated its Buy rating on Dish Network (DISH +1.2% ) ahead of earnings this Friday, where it expects the company to meet consensus.

The video market is getting better, the bank says, and it expects subscriber results to improve at its Sling virtual MVPD, even as satellite remains under pressure.

Weighing on the share price, though, is investor uncertainty about the company's path to becoming a fourth national wireless carrier, as required as part of the transactions enabling the T-Mobile/Sprint merger. In particular, Citi notes, is funding and potential partnerships (which might involve Charlie Ergen's launch of a special-purpose acquisition company with an eye on wireless communications and a willingness to partner with Dish).

Citi has a $39 price target, implying 47% upside.

Dish is expected to report Friday with consensus EPS at $0.53, on revenues of $4.21B.