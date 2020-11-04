Exelixis Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)EXELBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-97.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $215.4M (-20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.