"While the election was NOT going to be a major issue fundamentally for software no matter the outcome, the current forecast for a split government takes the risk of higher corporate taxes off the table (for now) and we expect that the focus can shift back to long-term fundamentals (positive), valuations relative to interest rates (mixed), and some of the key themes/topics for CY21," says Evercore analyst Kirk Materne.

Materne estimates that a return to 2016 tax rates could have pressured software EPS by 10% next year, which would be a bigger issue for players with strong U.S. revenue exposure like Intuit (INTU +5.5% ) and Tyler Tech (TYL +2.7% ).

“The odds of a materially higher capital gains and whatever overhang that could have presented to smaller software companies (or recent IPOs) also seems to be off the table for now," says the analyst.

Other top software movers include DocuSign (DOCU +11.9% ), Okta (OKTA +9.4% ), and Datadog (DDOG +7.6% ).

Here's a look at how the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) has performed compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) over the past six months: