Election 2020: Vote count continues as Trump team mounts challenges (update)

Update: (4:19 PM ET) CNN calls Michigan for Biden. NBC calls shortly afterwards. The presidential election continues as states count votes and five states are still considered too close to call. The Associated Press currently has Former Vice President Joe Biden claiming 264 electoral votes and President Donald Trump with 214, according to Bloomberg. Both still have a path to 270 needed for the White House.

Battleground states

Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be called. Michigan was called for former Vice President Joe Biden after the bell. Trump is suing to stop the vote count in Michigan. Wisconsin, until recently considered too close, was called for former Vice President Joe Biden this afternoon by the AP. President Donald Trump’s campaign manager says he’ll request a recount in Wisconsin, though it may be up to two weeks before one can begin, the New York Times reports. Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has tweeted that the current Biden margin of more than 20K is out of reach of a recount, but also tweeted that the canvas process may reveal significant moves in the numbers of votes.

What's next?