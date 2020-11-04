Election 2020: Vote count continues as Trump team mounts challenges (update)

Update: (4:19 PM ET) CNN calls Michigan for Biden. NBC calls shortly afterwards.
The presidential election continues as states count votes and five states are still considered too close to call.
The Associated Press currently has Former Vice President Joe Biden claiming 264 electoral votes and President Donald Trump with 214, according to Bloomberg. Both still have a path to 270 needed for the White House.
Battleground states
Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be called.
Michigan was called for former Vice President Joe Biden after the bell.
Trump is suing to stop the vote count in Michigan.
Wisconsin, until recently considered too close, was called for former Vice President Joe Biden this afternoon by the AP.
President Donald Trump’s campaign manager says he’ll request a recount in Wisconsin, though it may be up to two weeks before one can begin, the New York Times reports.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has tweeted that the current Biden margin of more than 20K is out of reach of a recount, but also tweeted that the canvas process may reveal significant moves in the numbers of votes.
What's next?
Arizona was called for Biden overnight by the AP, but has about 450K votes outstanding and another update is expected at 9 PM ET. Most of the votes are from Maricopa county, where Biden is leading.
Nevada will provide its next update at Noon ET Nov. 5. Still to be counted are mail ballots received on Election Day, mail ballots received over the next week and postmarked by Election Day and provisional ballots.
Counting in Pennsylvania could continue until Friday for votes postmarked in time but arriving after Election Day. There are about 1.3M ballots uncounted.
North Carolina has about 290K votes to count, but won't get its final count until next week, as it can continue to receive p mail-in ballots postmarked before Nov. 3 until Nov. 12.
An estimated 200K votes were left to be counted in Georgia at 1:25 PM ET, according to the New York Times. A final count in Fulton County is not expected until 9 PM ET at the earliest, according to WSB-TV.