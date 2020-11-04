Kandi Technologies (KNDI +16.9% ) says it received the required clearance from the Environmental Protection Agency for its two electric vehicle models to enter the U.S. market.

The company says the EPA approval also unlocks incentives from many states.

"Different states offer different tax incentives to EV buyers. For example, buyers in Colorado receive an additional $4,000 in state tax credit for purchasing an EV, bringing the price of the K27 down to $5,999."

Yesterday, Kandi was higher after receiving a green light from California for the K27 model.