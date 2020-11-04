Morgan Stanley bails on First Solar following the election
Nov. 04, 2020 3:42 PM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)FSLRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA9 Comments
- Morgan Stanley downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Underweight from Equal Weight.
- The downgrade comes following last night's election, where a Republican Senate is likely to put at least some check on the green impulses of a Democratic House and a Biden administration (should Biden win).
- Solar names are down across the board today, and First Solar is off 8.5%.
- Check out the stocks performance over last one year vs. peers and broader market here.
- For more context on plunge in solar stocks, read, 'Solar stocks go dim as divided government may set rebate goals out of reach'