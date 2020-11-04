Energy Transfer (ET -2.9% ) turns lower after two of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit appeared skeptical of arguments from the Dakota Access Pipeline and government lawyers against conducting an extra environmental review.

The company and the Army Corps of Engineers are asking the judges to reinstate the pipeline's easement, which a U.S. District Judge rescinded in a July order, with a decision likely to be handed down in late December or January.

If the court finds a new environmental impact statement is not necessary, it would "significantly restrict" a potential Biden administration's ability to shut down the pipeline.

Energy Transfer is "deeply undervalued" with an "attractive and very safe" 11.8% yield, Gen Alpha writes in a bullish report recently published on Seeking Alpha.