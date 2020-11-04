Nabors Industries (NBR +6.6% ) expects to place as many as 10 of its Middle Eastern rigs back to work in Q1 2021, CFO William Restrepo said during today's earnings conference call, helping shares overcome earlier losses to push higher.

The 10 rigs are under temporary suspension, not earning dayrates, Restrepo said, according to Bloomberg.

Nabors foresees its international rig count, which fell 13% in Q3 from the previous quarter, idling another four rigs in the Middle East in the current quarter, according to the call.

The company guided Q4 EBITDA to be down materially while still expecting to generate $95M-$100M in free cash flow.

NBR shares surge as much as 10% intraday, paring their yearly loss to ~70%: