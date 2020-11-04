Market embraces the megacaps in Election Day rally; Nasdaq +3.9%
Nov. 04, 2020 4:02 PM ETSP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLK, XLC, XLY, XLV, XLFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Stocks cemented strong Election Day gains, despite the prospects of no result for at least a few days, as investors returned to the comfort of Big Tech again.
- The S&P (SP500) closed up 2.2%, the Nasdaq (COMP) was up 3.9% and the Dow (DJI) ended up 1.4%.
- The Fab 5 megacaps rallied sharply, all up more than 4%, with Facebook +8% leading, posting its best one-day gain since August. Alphabet set a new closing record high.
- Seven out of 11 S&P sectors closed higher.
- The homes of the megacaps, Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) all gained.
- But they all ended behind Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) +4.4%, which has benefits greatly from a divided White House and Congress in regards to insurance and drug price regulation.
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), which had seen strong gains recently, retreated as the yield curve flattened on prospects for a smaller stimulus plan, if any. The 10-year yield fell 11 basis points to 0.77%.