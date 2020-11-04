Market embraces the megacaps in Election Day rally; Nasdaq +3.9%

Nov. 04, 2020 4:02 PM ETSP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLK, XLC, XLY, XLV, XLFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor24 Comments
  • Stocks cemented strong Election Day gains, despite the prospects of no result for at least a few days, as investors returned to the comfort of Big Tech again.
  • The S&P (SP500) closed up 2.2%, the Nasdaq (COMP) was up 3.9% and the Dow (DJI) ended up 1.4%.
  • The Fab 5 megacaps rallied sharply, all up more than 4%, with Facebook +8% leading, posting its best one-day gain since August. Alphabet set a new closing record high.
  • Seven out of 11 S&P sectors closed higher.
  • The homes of the megacaps, Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) all gained.
  • But they all ended behind Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) +4.4%, which has benefits greatly from a divided White House and Congress in regards to insurance and drug price regulation.
  • Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), which had seen strong gains recently, retreated as the yield curve flattened on prospects for a smaller stimulus plan, if any. The 10-year yield fell 11 basis points to 0.77%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.