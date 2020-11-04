Antero Midstream (AM +1.4% ) trades higher after Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $7 price target, raised from $5, to reflect balance sheet progress by sponsor and primary customer Antero Resources (AR -5.9% ).

Antero Resources has yet to fully address upcoming maturities in 2021-22, but initiatives implemented to date mitigate the financial risk, with further support from potentially higher natural gas liquids prices, Wells Fargo analyst Ned Baramov says, noting AR is well hedged on gas.

Q3 results were above our estimates and management increased 2020 guidance modestly, Baramov says, raising the firm's estimate for FY 2020 free cash flow/share to $1.03 from $0.99 to reflect Q3 results.

While AM's Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, its average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral.