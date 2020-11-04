Newtek Business tightens 2020 dividend forecast, issue 2021 guidance

  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) tightens its 2020 annual dividend guidance to $1.90-$2.20 per share from its previous range of $1.80-$2.30.
  • "Should Congress provide a new stimulus package during the fourth quarter, we believe it could give our 2020 annual dividend forecast upside, and in turn we may be able to provide a greater return to our shareholders," said Newtek Chairman and CEO Barry Sloane.
  • Issues 2021 annual dividend forecast of $2.00-$2.50 per share.
  • The wide range includes potential market volatility due to the unknown effects of the pandemic and doesn't include any potential impact of a future PPP financing program, Sloane said.
  • See more on Newtek's dividend yield.
