Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are down 6.55% in AH trading after reporting FQ2 results and restarting full-year guidance.

Revenue was up 7% during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was $14.3M vs. $13.1M consensus.

Gross margin rose 100 bps to 65%. The increase was primarily driven by a combination of margin accretive product mix and cost savings, a favorable foreign exchange impact, and a shift in sales mix to elfcosmetics.com, partially offset by the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and certain costs associated with space expansion and customer reset activity.

Looking forward, the retailer expects FY21 sales of $290M to $303M and FY21 EPS of $0.59 to $0.63 vs. $0.67 consensus.

Outlook: "With fiscal 2021 as the base, the Company believes it can achieve compounded annual top line growth in the mid- to high-single digits over its next three fiscal years from the combination of e.l.f. Cosmetics growth and shelf space gains, along with contributions from strategic extensions like Keys Soulcare and W3LL PEOPLE. The Company anticipates Adjusted EBITDA leverage will be achieved through a mix of top-line growth and leverage on cost of goods sold and/or SG&A over that three-year horizon."