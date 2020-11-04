Inogen EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue, Q4 revenue guidance
Nov. 04, 2020 4:22 PM ETInogen, Inc. (INGN)INGNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $74.3M (-19.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.76M.
- The Company does expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have an adverse impact on its business in the 4Q 2020 and that revenue in the 4Q 2020 will be down compared to the 3Q of 2020, primarily due to the seasonality in its business and the impacts of the COVID-19 PHE.
- Because of the unprecedented market uncertainties, the Company is still unable to provide guidance for the FY 2020 or 2021.
