Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.05 .

Revenue of $114.2M (-20.1% Y/Y) misses by $16.55M .

Existing $250M share repurchase plan authorization increases to $500M.

"Despite historically low transactions in Q2 and Q3, we expect a more active Q4 during which the majority of our 2020 asset sales will be completed, as evidenced by the sale of Baggot Plaza, a wholly-owned office property in Dublin, Ireland which was sold for $165M on October 30, 2020 and will generate a gain on sale of approximately $85M to Kennedy Wilson," chairman & CEO William McMorrow commented.

