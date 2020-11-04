Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) trades higher after showing off sequential improvement in Q3.

Room nights stayed were down 58% Y/Y during the quarter and gross bookings were down 68%.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 67% Y/Y to $304M vs. +$151M consensus.

CEO Peter Kern: "Travel demand continued to be significantly impacted by the virus in the third quarter, but the increased travel in the quarter, along with continued progress on our cost initiatives, led to improved financial results. As the last several weeks have demonstrated, the travel industry and the world still face a prolonged and bumpy path to recovery, with increasing COVID-19 cases and uncertainty around vaccine and therapeutic timelines."

Shares of Expedia are up 3.55% AH to $102.00.

