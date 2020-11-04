Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares pop 6.8% AH after fiscal Q4 beats and an upside forecast for the current quarter.

QCT results: $5B in revenue (+38% Y/Y, consensus: $4.95B), $1.02B EBT (+103%), MSM chip shipments, 162M (+7%).

QTL results: $1.5B in revenue (+30%, consensus: $1.3B), $1.1B EBT (+40%).

For Q1, QCOM expects $7.8-8.6B in revenue (consensus: $7.16B) and $1.95-2.15 EPS (consensus: $1.68).

“Our fiscal fourth quarter results demonstrate that our investments in 5G are coming to fruition and showing benefits in our licensing and product businesses,” says CEO Steve Mollenkopf. “We concluded the year with exceptional fourth quarter results and are well positioned for growth in 2021 and beyond. As the pace of disruption in wireless technology accelerates, we will continue to drive growth and scale across our RF front-end, Automotive and IoT adjacencies.”

Qualcomm is now reporting some deeper QCT metrics: