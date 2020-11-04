Hologic FQ4 earnings up big on COVID-19 test demand
Nov. 04, 2020
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q4 results:
- Revenues: $1,347.0M (+55.6%); Diagnostics: $930.3M (+220.7%); Breast Health: $289.2M (-15.6%).
- Molecular diagnostics up 375.8% on strong demand for its two SARS-CoV-2 assays.
- Net income: $493.6M (+499.7%); non-GAAP net income: $543.7M (+210.7%); EPS: $1.88 (+508.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.07 (+218.5%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $748.5M (+169.5%).
- Cash flow ops (FY): $896.6M (+38.0%). FQ4 cash flow ops: $442.0M.
- Fiscal Q1 2021 guidance: Revenues: $1,350M - 1,425M; EPS: $1.88 - 2.03; non-GAAP EPS: $2.10 - 2.25.
