Hologic FQ4 earnings up big on COVID-19 test demand

Nov. 04, 2020 4:25 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)HOLXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q4 results:
  • Revenues: $1,347.0M (+55.6%); Diagnostics: $930.3M (+220.7%); Breast Health: $289.2M (-15.6%).
  • Molecular diagnostics up 375.8% on strong demand for its two SARS-CoV-2 assays.
  • Net income: $493.6M (+499.7%); non-GAAP net income: $543.7M (+210.7%); EPS: $1.88 (+508.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.07 (+218.5%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $748.5M (+169.5%).
  • Cash flow ops (FY): $896.6M (+38.0%). FQ4 cash flow ops: $442.0M.
  • Fiscal Q1 2021 guidance: Revenues: $1,350M - 1,425M; EPS: $1.88 - 2.03; non-GAAP EPS: $2.10 - 2.25.
  • Hologic EPS beats by $0.88, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.