Book value per share of $7.37 at Sept. 30, 2020, vs. $6.70 at June 30, 2020.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO ) Q3 core EPS of 28 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 21 cents and compares with a core loss of 5 cents per share in Q2.

Represents a 12.1% quarterly return on book value; excluding a 52 cent reversal of the previously accrued management agreement termination fee, quarterly return on book value would have been 4.5%.

Reports continued strength in MSR flow-sale program; settled on $14.5B unpaid principal balance of MSR through these arrangements.

Settled an additional $14.5B UPB of MSR in three separate bulk transactions after the end of Q3.

5.0% of the company's MSR portfolio by loan count was in forbearance and 3.6% of loan count in forbearance and not current at Sept. 30.

"These results demonstrate that our portfolio construction has lower mortgage spread risk than portfolios without MSR, and continues to validate our strategy as an Agency plus MSR REIT," said President and CEO Bill Greenberg.

