Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is 7.5% lower after hours following a beat-and-raise in Q3 earnings, which saw record results across several metrics.

Revenues and bookings hit all-time highs for the company, at $503M (up 46%) and $628M (up 59%) respectively.

User pay revenue also hit a record, up 55% to $436M, and user pay bookings rose 69% to $561M.

Operating metrics also hit six-year highs: Mobile daily active users rose 53% to 31M, and mobile monthly active users rose 23% to 83M.

"Execution of our multi-year growth strategy has driven our tremendous results to date and generated positive momentum across our live services and overall business," says CEO Frank Gibeau.

It's guiding to Q4 bookings of $670M and EBITDA of $35M. For the full year, it sees bookings of $2.24B, up from prior guidance of $2.2B, and EBITDA of $211M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Investor letter