OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.06 .

Revenue of $22.2M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.23M .

The Company expects overall sales growth during the 4Q 2020 similar to the 3Q. 4Q sales growth in the U.S. is expected to accelerate slightly, while the international sales decline in the 4Q similar to the 3Q. While the progression of the COVID pandemic and its impact on US and international procedures remain uncertain, the Company remains confident in achieving its long-term financial goals.

Press Release