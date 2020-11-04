Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares gain 1.4% AH following fiscal Q2 beats on the top and bottom lines with revenue up 31% Y/Y to $1.06B.

Gross margin was 51.7% vs. 46.5% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 31.1%.

For fiscal Q3, the company forecasts $1.045-1.075B in revenue (consensus: $928.49M), EPS of $2.65 at the revenue midpoint vs. the $1.71 estimate, and non-GAAP gross margin around 52.5%.

"In the second quarter, Qorvo outperformed our updated guidance on revenue, gross margin and EPS. Strength was diversified across customers and supported by multiyear technology upgrade cycles, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Customers are requiring more and better RF in highly integrated form factors to enable their next-generation products," says CEO Bob Bruggeworth.

