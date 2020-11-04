Bristow (NYSE:BRS): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.95.

Revenue of $304.46M (-4.3% Y/Y).

“Despite the challenging conditions in the offshore oil and gas industry, which are likely to persist for the next year, Bristow’s robust cash position and diversified, resilient business model facilitated the return of capital to shareholders via opportunistic share repurchases,” said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristow. “We will continue to execute a capital-disciplined approach, focused on generating positive free cash flow, protecting the balance sheet and opportunistically returning capital to shareholders.”

